Bigil box office collection Day 7: Vijay starrer film on a roll at ticket window; check first week earnings

Vijay starrer sports drama film Bigil has proved to be an all India box office storm. The movie has not only done well in India but is a rage abroad as well. Released on October 25, Bigil has already entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club with a worldwide collection of Rs 203 crore. The film raked in Rs 115 crore within five days of its release, said film analyst Sumit Kadel.

The film is a big hit in Chennai and has grossed a total of Rs 8.93 crore in its first week itself. Bigil minted Rs 5.26 crore in its opening weekend, Rs 1.72 crore on Monday, Rs 0.84 crore on Tuesday, 0.58 crore on Wednesday and Rs 0.53 crore Thursday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

#Bigil#Chennai City 1st Week Gross Break-up: Wknd : â¹ 5.26 Crs Mon : â¹ 1.72 Crs Tues : â¹ 0.84 Crs Wed : â¹ 0.58 Crs Thurs : â¹ 0.53 Crs Total - â¹ 8.93 Crs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2019

The movie has successfully entered its second week as number one movie all over Tamil Nadu and is expected to clock good numbers at the box office.

In the overseas market, Bigil has earned more than $1 million in USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Vijay starrer movie has minted A$ 5,020 in Australia (till Thursday) and is expected to put up good numbers in UAE as well.

Bigil released in about 3,000 screens around the globe, become the third super hit film of Vijay with director Atlee. The duo's last two successful films were -- Mersal and Theri.

In Bigil, Vijay is sharing the screen space with actress Nayanthara after a gap of 10 years. The film sees Vijay in dual roles as a father and a son. Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team. It also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others. Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment.

Also Read: Bigil box office collection Day 6: Vijay's film breaches Rs 200 crore mark in just 5 days

Also Read: Bigil Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee's film rakes in Rs 200 crore in just 5 days