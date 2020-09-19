BREAKING: 9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested during NIA raids in Bengal, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine operatives of terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala.

The raids were conducted after credible inputs that Al-Qaeda operatives were active in areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the news agency reported.

More details awaited. The story will be updated soon.