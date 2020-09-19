Business Today
Loading...

BREAKING: 9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested during NIA raids in Bengal, Kerala

The NIA raids were conducted after credible inputs that Al-Qaeda operatives were active in areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 19, 2020 | Updated 09:37 IST
BREAKING: 9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested during NIA raids in Bengal, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine operatives of terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala.

The raids were conducted after credible inputs that Al-Qaeda operatives were active in areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the news agency reported.

More details awaited. The story will be updated soon.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: National Investigation Agency | NIA arrests al qaeda terrorits | terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda | Al-Qaeda operatives arrested in Murshidabad | West Bengal | Ernakulam | Kerala
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close