Business Today India's Most Powerful Women Awards to take place on October 3-4

The 17th edition of Business Today's India's Most Powerful Women Awards will be held on October 3 and October 4. These awards are aimed at honouring remarkable Indian women who have made outstanding contributions to their organisations and set new standards of administration and performance across corporate India and the economy.

The India's Most Powerful Women issue of Business Today, which will be on stands on October 4, covers the awe-inspiring journeys of business leaders like Zoom Communications' Aparna Bawa, House of Masaba founder, Masaba Gupta and the Next-generation Ambani, Isha Ambani who plays a significant role in the branding and marketing of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

Here's the detailed lowdown of Business Today's India's Most Powerful Women event:

Followed by a welcome address by India Today Group's Vice Chairman, Kalli Purie at 11am, Day 1 sessions will be kickstarted by a session with Tiivra Ventures founder Alpana Parida and Way Beyond Media co-founder, Meenakshi Menon.

MG Motor India, President and MD, Rajeev Chaba will launch MG "Womentorship", after which a session on Managing Businesses Virtually will witness speakers like Promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare, Ameera Shah, Avaana Capital founder, Anjali Bansal, MD CEO, BSH Household Appliances (India), Neeraj Bahl and VP and head of South Asia and MD, Frederic Widell.

Chancellor of Sathyabhama Institute of Science and Technology, Mariazeena Johnson to deliver a vote of thanksto mark the end of Day 1.

Day 2 will begin with IMF's Prachi Mishra's keynote address on limping economies and the recovery task. Biocon's Executive Chairperson will take the stage to deliver a healthcare keynote address on World's New age-healthcare system

Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Legal Officer, Zoom Video Communications, Aparna Bawa to deliver an address on the crisis and opportunity for communications, followed by Amazon Prime Video's Indian Originals head, Aparna Purohit's address on Evolution of the art of story-telling.

Before the Business Today's Most Powerful Women Award ceremony at 12pm, MG Motor India, President and MD, Rajeev Chaba will deliver an address on Diversity and Inclusion in MG Motor India.

This award ceremony will mark the contributions of those who broke every glass ceiling in the world of business and economy with their leadership acumen, strategically significant interventions and for those who stand out in the world of business and continue to register their stamp of authority.