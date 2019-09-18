Chandrayaan-2: ISRO has just 3 days to re-establish contact with Vikram lander as night descends on Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has only three days to re-establish contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander as it is soon going to be night on the moon which will last for around two weeks.

As days pass, the hope of lander Vikram's revival also diminishes because of the 14-day period. Fourteen days or one lunar day is all that the lander has to do its job as that's the only period it will be exposed to the Sun's rays.

Thereafter, the solar panels will not be able to energise and it will be too cold for lander Vikram to operate. Since the Vikram lander attempted to land on the moon on September 7, it was the beginning of the lunar day.

Also Read:Chandrayaan 2: NASA orbiter to take photos of lander Vikram lying motionless on Moon

It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. ISRO has another three days to establish communication with lander before the region becomes too cold for the lander to operate.

At the same time the scientists at ISRO tweeted a thank you to the nation for showering unconditional support on the agency since it lost contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander on September 7, which is when ISRO had planned its soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 2: ISRO locates Vikram lander's location; trying to establish contact

"Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward - propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!" ISRO tweeted on Tuesday along with a graphic which manifests the silhouette of a man jumping across a cliff with words, "Thank you for inspiring us to always aim for the sky".

Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward - propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world! pic.twitter.com/vPgEWcwvIa - ISRO (@isro) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also joined ISRO in its efforts to re-establish contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander. The agency's Jet Propulsion laboratory Tuesday beamed a radio frequency to the lander in the hope of receiving some response.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 2: NASA attempts to make contact with lander Vikram on the Moon