Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live: Nation waits with bated breath as India's second lunar mission begins final descent

Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Updates: Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the Moon, has entered its last leg. In a few hours from now, the lander Vikram will attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. After this phase of the mission is succ2essful, the rover Pragyaan would venture out after the dust settles.

Both Vikram and Pragyaan would conduct studies to understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon. Meanwhile, the orbiter will conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100-km orbit as the science payloads on Vikram and Pragyan perform in-situ measurements near the landing site.

As the mission nears completion, ISRO scientists are keeping a close eye on its progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the ISRO Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru to witness the historic moment in India's space mission. He is accompanied by 60 students from across the country, who will watch Chandrayaan 2's landing on Moon's South Pole with him.

ALSO READ:Chandrayaan 2 mission Live Streaming: Landing date, time, where to watch ISRO's Moon touchdown

Follow all the updates from Chandrayaan 2's landing LIVE on BusinessToday.In:

12:30 am: The lander Vikram is scheduled to touchdown at Lunar South Pole sometime between 1:30 am to 2:30 am. The rover, Pragyan will roll out between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

12:10 am: On Friday, PM Narendra Modi urged all to watch the Chandrayaan 2's landing on to the Lunar South Pole and share their pictures on social media. He even promised to re-tweet some of them.

I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

12:00 am: ISRO will telecast Chandrayaan 2's landing live on its website, isro.gov.in from its control room at the Satellite Control Centre in Bengaluru. The landing can also be viewed live on ISRO's official YouTube channel from 1:10 am. It will also be broadcasted live on DD National.

11:30 pm: The lander Vikram and rover Pragyan will conduct in-situ experiments on the Moon's surface for a period of 14 days, which is equivalent to 1 lunar day. Meanwhile, the Orbiter which brought them close enough to the Moon, will continue remote-sensing observations from a 100km orbit.

11:15 pm: Chandrayaan 2 is unique in the sense that it will be first lunar mission to land on the South Pole of the Moon. The data collected by lander Vikram and rover Pragyan will be crucial to understand the origin and evolution of the heavenly body. The will also try to find information about the composition of Moon's surface and atmosphere, as well as further investigate the presence of water on Moon that was detected by Chandrayaan 1.

11:00 pm: Visuals from ISRO Monitoring Centre as Chandrayaan 2 get closer to land on the South Pole of the Moon.

The final descent of #Chandrayaan2 to take place on the Lunar South Pole, tonight. #Visuals from ISRO Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/dZTcjmkg6G â ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

10:45 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bengaluru. He will watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 from ISRO control centre in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bengaluru Airport; received by CM BS Yeddiyurappa. He will reach ISRO centre in Bengaluru tonight ahead of landing of #Chandrayaan2 on the moon. pic.twitter.com/Bc9RngfjPl â ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

10:41 pm: The lander Vikram and rover Pragyan will collect data crucial to understanding the origin and evolution of Moon. Meanwhile, the Orbiter will conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100km orbit.

10:40 pm: The countdown is on. Chandrayaan 2 has begun its final descent to the Moon's South Pole