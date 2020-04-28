Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt asks Mumbai cops over 55 years to stay at home after death of three policemen

After three policemen died of coronavirus, cops in Mumbai have been issued an advisory. Police personnel over 55 years of age have been asked to stay at home. These officials will not assist in coronavirus-related duties. They have been asked to stay at home till the virus is contained.

According to a report in NDTV, the decision was taken by Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh after three policemen lost their lives due to COVID-19. All of the deceased were above 50 years of age.

Even according to a Health Ministry advisory, people over 50 years of age are more susceptible to the virus. On Monday, a 56-year-old policemen succumbed to the virus after undergoing treatment.

Attached to the Kurla traffic division of the Mumbai Police, Shivaji Sonawane was deployed in the L-ward (Kurla division), which has become one of the city's major coronavirus hotspots. On Monday, Mumbai Police issued a statement: Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family.

Constable Chandrakant Pendurkar attached to the Vakola police station and 52-year-old head constable Sandip Surve are the other two police officials to have succumbed to the virus.

During his address to the state on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the fallen policemen. He said that their families will be compensated as per state norms.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with 8,590 cases. According to Health Ministry data, the state has reported 369 deaths, while 1,282 people have recovered from the virus. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope advocated extending the lockdown beyond May 3 for Mumbai and Pune.

