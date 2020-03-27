Coronavirus impact: ITC sets up Rs 150 crore fund to help the poor

ITC has set up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore to help the vulnerable sections of the society amid the coronavirus lockdown. As daily wage earners are facing unending challenges to make a living during the lockdown, ITC has said that it will lend its support to the government.

The company said in a statement that the fund will be used to address and manage the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. "This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods," stated the company in a statement.

The contingency fund will also be used to collaborate with district authorities to assist them in providing healthcare in the district and rural levels to the weakest sections of the society. The fund will also be used for the ground forces. "It is also envisaged that the resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are doing commendable work to reach medicines, groceries, other essential goods, sourcing of agri-commodities and so on for people across the country during the lockdown, by providing protective personal gear and hygiene products to such frontline warriors," the company stated.

ITC also stated that the company is working with state authorities to ensure that the manufacturing and distribution activities carry on without any interruption in the country.

This announcement comes a few days after Reliance Industries announced that it has set up a 100-bed centre dedicated to coronavirus treatment in Maharashtra's Lodhivali. Reliance also enhanced its production capacities to produce 1 lakh face-masks everyday and personal protective equipment (PPEs), such as suits and garments for health workers.

Meanwhile, GoAir has also signed up for emergency services. The airline has written to the civil aviation ministry and DGCA to offer its grounded aircraft, cockpit and cabin crew, as well as the airport staff for emergency services and repatriation of citizens.

