Coronavirus Live Updates: 83 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in India; global death toll touches 5,436

There have been 83 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India, which include 66 Indian citizens and 17 foreign nationals. The country has seen the first two COVID-19 deaths in the past two days. A 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 69-year-old woman in Delhi lost their lives to the deadly virus. Several state governments have ordered temporarily closure of all public spaces with large gatherings. Delhi announced a shutdown till March 30, Karnataka said all schools, malls and clubs will be closed for a week and Rajasthan also ordered a closure till March 30. Other state governments are also coming up with precautionary measures to contain the virus spread. Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has touched 145,857, of which 5,436 people have died while 72,532 have recovered.

