Coronavirus lockdown: Number of people visiting shops down 77%, claims Google report

The number of people stepping out of homes and visiting public places such as restaurants, shopping centers, parks, among others has significantly fallen amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for India said. The report divides the trends into six categories including groceries and pharmacies, retail and recreation, transit stations, residential, workplaces, and parks. By the end of March, a 77 per cent fall was seen in the visit to the retail and recreational places such as cafes, shops, restaurants, theme parks, libraries, and museums.

A drop of 65 per cent was seen in visits to the grocery stores and pharmacies, the report also said. Similarly, a 71 percent plunge in visits to public transit stations has been seen. According to the report, there has been a 22 per cent increase in visits to residences amid the lockdown. Google says that the report is to help people and health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has claimed over 50,000 lives across the globe, the maximum number of which has been reported in Italy, Spain, China, and the US. The total number of infected people has crossed over 10 lakh. In India, more than 50 lives have been lost.

The number of infected people stands over 2,000. The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income, spelling serious trouble for developing countries, according to the latest UN trade report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people via video message to keep spirits high amid the lockdown.

