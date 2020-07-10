Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt orders lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23

Maharashtra government has ordered the complete lockdown of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13 to July 23. The areas have been reporting steady growth in the number of COVID-19 cases. Like previous COVID-19 related lockdowns, essential services will continue to be available.

Yesterday, Pune reported its highest single-day jump of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases. The fresh cases pushed Pune's overall count to 34,399, a health official said to news agency PTI.

The official also said that the death count in the district currently stands at 978 after 34 new deaths were reported on Thursday.

"Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has reached 24,977," the official added.

On the positive side, 581 patients in Pune were discharged from hospitals after being cured of the deadly virus on Thursday.

The industrial town Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 573 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the number of COVID-19 cases to 6,882.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 93,673 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, July 10), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 9,667 As many as 1,27,259 patients have been cured or discharged.

The number of cases in India has continued to rise. Last week India overtook Russia to become the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases. As of 8 am on July 10, India had 2,76,682 active coronavirus cases while 21,603 have succumbed to the virus thus far.

