Covid-19 vaccine for above 18 years: From Katrina Kaif to Anand Mahindra - celebs, netizens react

The Centre on Monday announced that all Indian citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against coronavirus starting May 1.

This announcement was a part of the government's new guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reacting to the news, several prominent personalities took to social media to welcome the Centre's decision. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh among others welcomed the move.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his witty and often inspirational social media posts, focused on the vaccine production part of the Centre's new guidelines which allows drug makers to sell vaccines in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Hailing this decision, Mahindra tweeted, "The vital part of the new policy is that it allows the vaccine producers to sell a good percentage of their output in the open market at a pre-declared price. Profit is not a bad word; it is an incentive for higher production. The producers will rise to the occasion."

Among Bollywood stars, the first ones to react to the news were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Both of them tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month, and fortunately enough, tested negative later.

Here's how Bollywood reacted: -

Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall â Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 19, 2021

I just read that 18 plus years to be eligible for vaccination from May 1, 2021. #BestNews . #India#WeShallOvercome#COVID19 â Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 19, 2021

à¤à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤¬ May1 à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼ à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤ vaccine à¤à¤¾à¥¤ â Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 19, 2021

Excellent news that all above 18 can get vaccinated ð. But all our young Indians do remember this vaccination is not making us SuperMan or IronMan - just SaferMan !! Got the point ð. We still need to mask up and be super careful - long journey ahead â Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 19, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted: -

Well done PM @narendramodi Ji for responding promptly to suggestions to vaccinate our young above 18 years, allowing sale of vaccines in open market and empowering states to purchase directly. This was the need of the hour. â Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 19, 2021