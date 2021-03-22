'Dad used to sing in a mosque, I'm aware of Islam,' says Priyanka Chopra to Oprah; gets trolled

After an explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey spoke to Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger actress spoke about a host of issues, including religion and spirituality. However, one particular statement made by Chopra has not gone down well with netizens. She is being trolled on social media for saying that she knows about Islam as her father used to sing in a mosque.

Chopra highlighted her spiritual foundation while growing up in India. She spoke about the swirling number of religions that 'live within the country'. "I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it," she said.

Netizens questioned the actress and asked how it is possible to know about an entire religion just because her father used to sing in a mosque.

My dad used to reads books, so I am writer now#PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/aw6OhgCaSK â ðð²ððð ðð£ðð¥ð ðð¬ð¡ð«ððâ¨ (@UJALAAshraf2) March 22, 2021

I used to eat dates a lot

I know everything about dating ! #PriyankaChopra#PriyankaChorhoo

ÚÚ¾ÙÚÙÛ Ú©Û Ø¨Ú¾Û Ø­Ø¯ ÛÙÙÛ ÚØ§ÛØ¦Û pic.twitter.com/9WsIcB7ovq â Mahira Khan Fan Club (@ClubMahira) March 22, 2021

My dad watched "the mask of Zorro"

I'm aware of Zoroastrianism. #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/hAK4iIFnDW â Brandy Kaur (@brandybruja) March 21, 2021

I saw the movie "Judaai".

I am aware of Judaism. #PriyankaChoprahttps://t.co/fJ0f3XeMmB â Amit Shirodkar (@amit_shirodkar) March 21, 2021

Some even questioned the accuracy of the statement and said that "singing" is not really allowed in a mosque.

I thought singing wasn't allowed in mosques or do i know wrong ?? â Winterdeame|Forever (@alaska4pinkss) March 20, 2021

Someone tell #PriyankaChopra that mosque and dargah are two very different things! No one sings in a mosque. We only pray there. The singing is done at Sufi shrines called dargah! International level ka ignorance hai inka ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/155LPZHZEQ â ð¸ (@AmzzWonderland) March 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her memoir, Unfinished, which was released recently. She spoke about how she feels more secured now and that she left all the insecurities of her 20s behind.

"I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life. I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest thing I could write about is my life," she said.

