Deepika Padukone visits JNU to express solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone, who is in Delhi to promote her new film, on Tuesday evening visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to show solidarity with the students who were protesting against the recent violence. Deepika visited JNU around 7.45 pm and was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point.

The actress stayed on campus for about 10 minutes and left without saying anything. She has been in Delhi for the past two days for the promotion of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which will hit the screen on 10 January, 2020.

The movie, one of the most-awaited releases of the year, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also marks Deepika's production debut as she has produced the film in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. The mob attack at the JNU has sparked massive outrage across the country. Various Bollywood personalities, including Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Rahul Bose, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, protested against the attack at Carter Road in Mumbai on Monday evening.

In a fresh development, Hindu Raksha Dal's Pinky Chaudhary on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the JNU attack on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalising server room on January 4. The complaint was lodged by JNU administration and the FIR was registered on January 5.

Here are the social media reactions on Deepika's visit to the university:

BJP's National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said we respect her right to support or show solidarity with any group. He asked her take out time to meet those students who were beaten because they wanted to register and study. "Pls do meet Valentina a student who was beaten by those with whom you are standing," wrote Bhatia.

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a boycott of her films. "RT if you will boycott movies of Deepika Padukone for her support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang," wrote Bagga.

Filmfare magazine termed it as a class act.

Class act! #DeepikaPadukone attends the protest against the attacks on the JNU students in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ERHlY5n5Mr - Filmfare (@filmfare) January 7, 2020

In an another tweet, she was hailed as woman of steel.