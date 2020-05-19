Delhi Lockdown 4.0 zone-wise guidelines: What is allowed, what is not allowed?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a slew of relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown. The relaxations have been announced with conditions in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

For instance, the Delhi CM has given his nod to reinstate public transport after a gap of nearly two months. However, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel on a bus. Kejriwal said people boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first. Besides, the transport department will have to ensure that social-distancing norms are followed religiously during travel.

Auto-rikshaws and cabs have also been permitted to ply. But drivers of taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs will have to disinfect the sitting area of passengers after every trip. Also, only one passenger is allowed to travel in an auto-rickshaw, and two in a cab. Maxi cabs can ply with five passengers and RTVs (small sized buses) with 11. Car-sharing and car-pooling will not be allowed.

Delhi government has allowed shops to reopen but on an odd-even basis. If social-distancing norms will not be followed, then authorities will shut the shops. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms are mandatory in the city, the chief minister said.

Restaurants can open for home-delivery and takeaways but dining facilities will not be permitted, the CM added. Construction activities are permitted but labourers will be allowed to work only in areas where they are residing.

The chief minister said sports complexes and stadiums will be open but no spectators are allowed

All containment zones are exempted from the above activities in the national capital.

In phase four of the lockdown, metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and salons will remain closed in Delhi. Religious, social and political gatherings have been barred in the city till May 31.

In addition to this, a total of 50 people can attend marriage functions and 20 people can take part in funerals.

Malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, auditoriums and bars will remain closed during lockdown 4.0.

Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am has also been forbidden. Also, the movement of people above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are not allowed.

