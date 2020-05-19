Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed after people defy lockdown order

The Delhi-Noida border will remain sealed for movement, except for permitted emergency and essential services, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday after giving permission for vehicle movement on Monday. The decision was changed after several people were found to be defying the lockdown orders.

On Monday night, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed Delhites to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad, except people from hotspot areas. The point 11 of the UP government's lockdown guideline stated the movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad will be allowed, except if the person is travelling from a containment zone.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said the Noida-Delhi border was presently sealed except for permitted services.

The Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted: "This is to inform all concerned that, Status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now. We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/2020 -CP GB Nagar -DM GB Nagar (sic)". Points 3(1) and 7(12) of the government order referred to inter-state movement of vehicles, including buses for industrial units.

The district administration in April banned movement between Noida and Delhi, except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. Over 6,000 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for defying the lockdown, which came into force here on March 23, according to PTI.

Also, more than 1,705 FIRs have been lodged and 7,422 people have been booked. The authorities have issued challans to 28,509 vehicles and 1,330 vehicles have been impounded.

As of Monday, 286 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Gautam Budh Nagar district, including five deaths, while 194 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.