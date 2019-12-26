Delhi weather: Cold wave to continue for 5 more days; light rain on December 31

Delhi on Thursday continued to witness cold morning with temperature settling two notches below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded 5.8 degree Celsius and maximum was at 17 degree Celsius.

According to railway officials, over 25 trains were running late by 2 to 7 hours due to dense fog in the Delhi-NCR. In addition to this, several flights also got cancelled due to fog.

Meanwhile, air quality was recorded 'very poor' with PM 2.5 level at 325 account of smog.

According to weather department, the cold breeze and drop in mercury will continue for another 5-6 days. On Friday minimum temperature will be 5 degree Celsius, same as on Thursday. However, on Saturday and Sunday the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 4 degree Celsius .

From December 31 onward, Delhiites are likely to get relief from air pollution due to significant increase in wind speed. Also, light rain is predicted on December 31.

Since December 16, the national capital has registered eleven cold days, equal to that recorded in 2003. Delhi recorded a maximum of 17 cold days in December 1997. According to IMD's data, December of 1997 remains one of the coldest December for Delhi.

