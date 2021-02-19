Drishyam 2 leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers on release day

One of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year Drishyam 2: The Resumption starring Mohanlal has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers. The movie which was slated for an Amazon Prime Video release on Friday is a sequel to Drishyam which was released in four Indian languages with a different star cast.

The film is also available on other pirated websites for free downloading and viewing.Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was a story of a father George Kutty, essayed by Mohanlal, who tries to save his wife and elder daughter, who had committed a murder.

The sequel also begins showing the family involved in the same murder case.

Tamilrockers have gained notoriety for releasing many big films within a few hours of their release in the past. Taandav, Aashram 2, Ludo and Chhalaang were among those leaked within days of their official release despite strict actions by the government.

Despite various court orders to block the website's URL and IP address, the infamous piracy site hasn't stopped being a trouble. Blocking Tamilrockers altogether has proven to be a mammoth task since once an illegal URL is taken down; few more come up in its place to continue the business.

Tamilrockers' business is a case of demand and supply as those movie viewers who don't want to spend money on their favourite movies end up watching the pirated copy. Tamilrockers mints money by denting the producers' coffers.

