Film and TV actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away in Chandigarh

Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal succumbed to prolonged illness on July 11 at a hospital in Chandigarh, Punjab. The actor was 36-years-old and had been ill for quite some time. Sehgal was suffering from an unknown long-term ailment. The cause of his death was multiple organ failure.

The late actor worked for both small screen and the silver screen. He is most famous for his TV roles on shows such as Rishon Se Badi Pratha, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar and Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and a few more. He also appeared regularly on Crime Patrol.

His first film role was in the 2016 Bollywood movie Sarbjit starring Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Apart from Bollywood, Sehgal was a regular feature in Punjab cinema. He worked in several Punjabi movies including Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq, and Mahi NRI.

Seghal is the latest person in a list of people from the entertainment industry who have died in the last few months. In April, Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had died on consecutive days. Wajid khan of Sajid-Wajid had succumbed to COVID-19 a month later and recently veteran choreographer Saroj Khan had also died. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in early June had also rocked the nation. Veteran actor Jagdeep, who was known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali, died at the age of 81 on July 8.

