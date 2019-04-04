Former Bollywood actress Mayoori Kango is now Google India industry head

The 90s actress Mayoori Kango, who many might remember as the "Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi" girl is now industry head in Google India.

According to media reports, Kango will be leading Google's engagement with Publicis and DAN.

Before joining Google India, Mayoori has worked as a Managing Director in Performics which is part of Publicis Groupe.

The former Bollywood actress has been instrumental in engaging and retaining accounts of firms like Uber, Airtel and Nestle.

Mayoori made her acting debut at the age of 15. She was featured in Saeed Akhtar Mirza's National Award winning film Naseem in which she had shared the screen with Kaifi Azmi, Seema Kelkar and Kay Kay Menon.

She later appeared in movies like Papa Kehte Hain (1996), Betaabi (1997), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet(1999), Papa the Great (2000) and Badal (2000).

Kango has also worked in daily soaps like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

In the year 2003, Mayoori quit her acting career and got married to NRI Aditya Dhillon in December and moved to the US.

After marriage, Kango did MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business. She later started working with 360i- a New York based digital agency as an associate media manager.

Kango worked in US from 2004 to 2012. But, after giving birth to a boy child, she returned to India and got settled down in Gurugram. And now, the agency head at Google shuttles between Mumbai and Bengaluru for work.

Kango may have lived a short Bollywood journey but she has made some really good friends from the tinsel town, and that includes Arshad Warsi, Gauri Pradhan, Shewts Salve and Mukul Dev.

