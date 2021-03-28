Holi 2021: Is stock market closed on Monday? Know about NSE, BSE trading on March 29

The domestic stock market will enjoy an extended weekend as it will remain closed on Monday i.e March 29 on account of Holi 2021. This means that both BSE and NSE will remain closed on March 29. Along with the stock market, both currency and bond markets will also remain shut on Holi. So market enthusiasts can relax on Holi.

However, commodity exchanges will function for half a day. They will remain shut during the first half. Trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm on March 29.

Dalal street professionals will also enjoy an extended weekend next week on account of Good Friday. Financial and money markets will remain closed on Friday i.e April 2. This means that the next week is going to be truncated one for Dalal Street as it will only function for three days - Tuesday to Thursday.

The market fraternity will enjoy its next extended weekend in the second week of September 2021 as Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on a Friday, September 10. The next one will be in October as Dussehra falls on a Friday (October 15). Diwali Balipratipada (November 5) and Gurunanak Jayanti (November 19) will also fall on Fridays leading to extended weekends for the market fraternity.

According to the BSE Holiday List, there are 14 scheduled market holidays this year. There will be six extended weekends this year due to market holidays falling on Friday or Monday. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29, 2021 (Monday) while Holika Dahan will be held on March 28, 2021 (Sunday). Holika Dahan Muhurat is from 06:54 PM to 09:14 PM (02 Hours 20 Mins), Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:27 am on March 28, 2021, and Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:17 am on March 29, 2021.

