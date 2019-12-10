IT Madras campus placement: 998 job offers in phase 1; Microsoft, TCS, Axis Bank make beeline

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras closed the first phase of its campus recruitment with as many as 998 offers made by several companies comprising Microsoft India, Intel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Mercedes Benz Research and Development India, Tata Consultancy Services and Mastercard.

The phase 1 of placement season for the 2019-20 academic year concluded on December 8.

IIT-Madras students bagged 998 jobs including pre-placement offers, the institute said in a press release.

From the 998 offers, including that of 167 pre-placement, there were 34 international offers from 17 companies. Some of the recruiters include Intel, Microsoft India, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Mastercard, Bajaj Auto, Mercedes Benz Research and Development India.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the Phase I placements during 2019-20. Women comprise 22 per cent of the students, IIT-M said. The phase II season of placement season would be held in January 2020, it said.

Thirty-four International offers were made in Phase I, of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other major international recruiters included ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

The sector-wise breakup of job offers included analytics at 31 per cent, Research and Development 43, IT 23 per cent, fast-moving consumer goods one per cent and education two per cent, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: IIT placements: Students receive over 4,000 jobs in 2 days; core engineering in focus

Also read: IIT-Madras students get 102 job offers on day 1 of placements