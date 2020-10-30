IIT-Madras student 'magically' appears during virtual convocation; watch viral video

IIT-Madras held its first-ever convocation virtually earlier this week and a total 2,346 degrees were awarded. All those medals aside, what grabbed the users' attention was the use of mixed reality technology in the event.

IIT-Madras director, Bhaskar Ramamurthi says in the teaser video, "In every convocation since 1964, everyone looked forward eagerly to the award of the President of India gold medal. It would indeed be very disappointing if the awardee is not present here with us for the first time. "

The teaser shows a student named Rajat Vadiraj Dwarkanath, who bagged 3 prizes including the President of India gold medal "magically appearing" on stage. IIT-M used mixed reality technology to make this fun video.

Paytm founder called this a 'Star Trek-level' technology, Sharma tweeted, "Level: Star Trek". Pawan Goenka, member of the IIT-Madras' Board of Directors said, "COVID-19 has accelerated the rate of tech adoption across streams of life. Changes which would have taken 5-6 years have happened in just about 3-4 months."

WHAT IS MIXED REALITY TECHNOLOGY?

Mixed reality is a technology that connects real and virtual worlds to create amalgamated visuals. During the online convocation event, students appeared next to the professors while they were introducing them, therefore bringing the real and virtual worlds together.

