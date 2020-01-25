ICSI CS Foundation December 2019 result announced on icsi.edu; here's how to download scorecard

ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Foundation 2019 results on its official website. The exam was held on December 29 and 29 last year. Candidates who appeared for the CS Foundation exam can check their scores on icsi.edu.

Around 299 students have grabbed the top 25 positions in the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2019. The top three spots have gone to women candidates this time. Manya Shrivastava, Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Shruti Nagar have secured the top three spots, respectively. The results were declared at 11am on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2019 can download their Formal Result cum Marks Statement from the website. There would be no hard copy of the result provided. All students are suggested to download the copy and save it for future use.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records," the ICSI stated.

The ICSI is expected to announce the CS Executive and Professional results next. The results might, however, take a while as the exams were postponed thrice.

Here's how to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019:

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the 'students' tab on the top bar

Chose 'Examination' from the drop down menu

Click on the CS Foundation Result link

Feed in your login credentials and submit

Download and take print out for future reference

