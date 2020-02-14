Indian rock band Parikrama guitarist Sonam Sherpa dies at 48

Founding member and lead guitarist of an acclaimed music band Parikrama, Sonam Sherpa died in Kurseong today. Sherpa was 48. He reportedly died due to a massive cardiac arrest. Sherpa was in Kurseong to record music for an upcoming movie.

The late musician had been playing guitar since the age of 9. He formed for Parikrama in Delhi on June 17,1991 with band member Subir Malik. Sherpa's hits include But It Rained, Tears of the Wizard and Am I Dreaming. The Parikrama lead guitarist also gave music for the Bollywood movie, Manjunath.

"I heard the news a few minutes ago. I am myself in a state of shock and on my way to the deceased's home in New Delhi to meet his family. Sonam was in Kurseong to record the music for an upcoming movie. I am told he suffered a massive cardiac arrest there. It is not yet clear at this stage where the last rites will be performed," Malik told EastMoJo on Sonam Sherpa's sudden demise.

The famous musician was born in Kalimpong located in West Bengal on October 8, 1971. Apart from being the lead guitarist of the Parikrama band, he also owned and ran the Parikrama School of Music located in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. Sherpa also made it to the 'Top 10 Guitarist of India' list compiled by the Rolling Stones magazine.

He also featured on the CNBC show Young Turks. Young Turks is a show that focusses on young entrepreneurs. While the Parikrama band was on their Download Festival Tour, the BBC featured him and the band in a rockumentary.

