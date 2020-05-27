Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary: 10 quotes, messages by India's first Prime Minister; PM Modi pays tribute

May 27th marks the 56th death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who held office between August 1947, and May 1964. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the rest of the country, paid tribute to Pandit Nehru on Twitter. PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary."

Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

Prime Minister Modi was, however, not the only one to pay tribute to Pandit Nehru on his death anniversary. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay homage to India's first Prime Minister and his grandfather. The Congress MP from Wayanad wrote, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India and our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in world-class institutions he inspired that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India."

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India. pic.twitter.com/ZNUF4ksiDF - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2020

Nehru was born to the famous lawyer Motilal Nehru and Swarurpani Thussu in Allahabad in 1889. He studied at the famous Trinity College in Cambridge and completed his graduation course in natural science in 1910. Nehru started his career as a barrister at Allahabad High Court but later joined the Indian National Congress in 1920s. Pandit Nehru had a special place in the minds of the public at the time. The youth liked his inclination towards science and technology and his social standing whereas children of the time revered him as Chacha Nehru.

On the 56th death anniversary of Pandit Nehru, here are some quotes and messages by the architect of modern India himself:

On India achieving freedom at midnight: Pandit Nehru delivered his first speech 'Tryst with Destiny' in an independent India from the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 1947. Here's an excerpt from the iconic speech: "At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries which are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. We end today a period of ill fortune and India discovers herself again."

On the relation between actions and satisfaction: Action itself, so long as I am convinced that it is the right action, gives me satisfaction.

On democracy and socialism: Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.

On reality: Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.

On what entails citizenship: Citizenship consists of the service of the country.

On defining failure: Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles.

On being overly cautious or overthinking: The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.

On effective action: Actions to be effective must be directed to clearly conceived ends.

On defining ignorance: Ignorance is always afraid of change.

On success: Success belongs to those who act boldly without being afraid of consequences.

