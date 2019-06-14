JEE Advanced 2019 result: Kartikey Gupta emerges topper with 346 marks

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, (IIT-Roorkee) declared the results of JEE (Advanced) 2019 today (June 14). Kartikey Gupta of Maharashtra has emerged as all India topper. A student of Allen Career Institute of Kota, Gupta stood first in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2019 exam.

The 17-year-old boy scored all India rank 18 in the JEE Mains 2019 results by scoring 100 percentile.

Kartikey has secured 346 out of the total 372 marks in the JEE Advanced 2019 examination. Kartikey's father Chandresh Gupta is a manager in the paper industry and mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.

Kartikey had scored 93.7 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exam. Shabnam Sahay has topped the exam among female candidates with CRL 10. She obtained 308 out of 372 marks. As many as 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Advanced) 2019 exam this year, of which a total of 38,705 cleared it. Of the successful candidates, a total of 5,356 are females.

