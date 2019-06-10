KEAM 2019: CEE to publish final list today at 12 pm; check on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) will publish the final list of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) examination 2019 today.

The final list will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The state education minister of Kerala, KT Jaleel will announce the KAEM 2019 final rank list around 12 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared fort the KAEM 2019 exam are advised to visit the official website to check their name in the final merit list.

The CEE Kerala had declared the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses on May 22.

Validity of the KEAM rank lists published by the CEE: