Kerala lottery result 27.03.2021: 'Karunya Lottery KR 492' winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department is expected to release the results of the 'Karunya KR-492' lottery at 3:00 pm today i.e March 27. Those who had participated in the 'Karunya KR-492' lottery can check the list of winners at keralalotteryresult.net.

What is Karunya KR-492 Lottery?

The country's first lottery department was established in Kerala back in 1967. This department conducted its lottery in November 1967. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Re 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on January 26, 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

How to check Karunya KR-492 Lottery for March 27?

Participants can check the results of the Kerala state Karunya KR-492 lottery by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery's official website -

keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 27.3.2021 Karunya KR-492' and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of Karunya KR-492 lottery will be displayed

Karunya KR-492 Lottery Prizes

The Kerala State Lottery Department has multiple prizes in store for winners of the Karunya KR-492 lottery. The first prize winner of the Kerala state Karunya KR-492 lottery get to take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize the winner of which gets Rs 8,000.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prizes receive s 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

