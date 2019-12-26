Watch Live: Last solar eclipse of the decade! Sun turns into ring of fire; check out details

Solar Eclipse live: The final solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the decade, which will take place on December 26, will fall over the eastern hemisphere of the earth. It is an annular solar eclipse, which will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

Also check: Solar Eclipse 2019 Live Updates: Annular solar eclipse begins; live stream, check latest images

Watch solar eclipse live stream

Watch:

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring (annulus) of fire, according to Debiprosad Duari, the Director, Research and Academic of MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse, in general, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

Where can annular eclipse be watched?

In India, the annularity phases will be seen within a narrow path grazing the southern Indian peninsula through Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu before crossing the Bay of Bengal for northern Sri Lanka. The annular eclipse will begin roughly around 8 am from the Arabian sea coast of Oman today. It will become first visible in the west of Baharain at 09:06 hours.

How to watch the solar eclipse?

1. Proper solar filters with certified appropriate optical density against radiation, which are safe to the eyes should be used in front optical devices and the naked eye.

2. Aluminised mylar films of approved thickness and transmittivity coated with black polymer are the safest for use in solar goggles.

3. Welders glass number 14 as the solar filter can be used for direct viewing of the solar disc.

4. Another option is to use a pinhole camera or a telescopic projection on a suitable surface.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Yamuna Expressway case: CBI books former CEO, 20 others in Rs 126 crore scam

Also read: Demand for affordable homes boosts housing sales 6% in Delhi-NCR