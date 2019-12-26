Solar Eclipse 2019 Live Updates: Excited like many Indians, but couldn't see the Sun, tweets PM Modi

Annular Solar Eclipse 2019 (Surya Grahan) phenomenon is taking place in India today. This solar eclipse is special since it will be annular, which means the moon between sun and earth will be a little away from earth, making very small portion of sun visible to people. There are three types of eclipses (Surya Grahan) -- partial, full and annular. Annular solar eclipse will last for around four hours. It's also an opportunity to study the outer portion of Sun as it can be done during the annular solar eclipse. In India, the annularity phases will be seen within a narrow path grazing the southern Indian peninsula through Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu before crossing the Bay of Bengal.

11.29 AM: Fog plays spoilsport for Delhi-NCR residents

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

11.05 am: What causes Sun to look like a ring of fire?

This is the decade's last solar eclipse witnessed in several parts of India but what causes the Sun to look like a ring of fire. The reason is that solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thus concealing the Sun as seen from the Earth. An ring-shaped (annular) solar eclipse occurs when the Moon's apparent diameter appears smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of its (Sun's) light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring of fire.

10.50AM: PM Modi shows excitement for solar eclipse

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about solar eclipse. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

10.45 AM: The solar eclipse will at maximum intensity at 10:47 am.

10.40 AM: The portals of Birla Mandir in Delhi were closed for 12 hours before the eclipse at 12 hours before the eclipse after an 'aarti' was performed on Wednesday evening. The temple doors will open at 12 pm today.

Delhi: Portals of Birla Mandir closed, ahead of solar eclipse today.

10.35 AM: Don't use unsafe filters

Use of unsafe filters like smoked glass, polarising filter, sun glasses, photographic neutral density filters, colour films are not advised to view the solar phenomenon.

10.26 AM: Experts say people should not look directly at the Sun during the solar eclipse without solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection.

10.23 AM: The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the state including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai even as reports reaching from Coimbatore and Erode said cloud cover in that region hampered visibility.

10.20 AM: The annual solar eclipse witnessed by scores of people across Tamil Nadu as it was visible in different parts of the state. Many temples in the state were closed in line with the rituals.

10.13 AM: South India to see 100% Solar Eclipse

Dr Yashwant Gupta, Director of National Centre of Radio Astrophysics, says that a team of scientists from NCRA has been stationed at Ooty Radio Telescope because the southern part of India will get to see 100 % of this annular solar eclipse.

10.04 AM: Clouds to hamper solar eclipse view in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain shower in Mumbai today, which could hamper chances of a clear view of the annular solar eclipse on Thursday morning.

9.58 AM: Solar eclipse witnessed in Chennai

Kalpetta in Wayanad (Kerala) has been identified as the most ideal location to witness the solar eclipse in its full glory today.

Tamil Nadu: Solar eclipse witnessed in Chennai

9.46 AM: How to watch the solar eclipse?

Proper solar filters with certified appropriate optical density against radiation, which are safe to the eyes should be used in front optical devices and the naked eye.

9.44 AM: Watch solar eclipse live stream: The annular eclipse will begin roughly around 8 am from the Arabian sea coast of Oman today. It will become first visible in the west of Baharain at 09:06 hours.

9.30 AM: Solar eclipse witnessed in Dubai. An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light.

9.15 AM: What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse, in general, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.