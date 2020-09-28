Man cuts extremely tall palm tree while sitting on it; here's what happens next

A video of a man has gone viral who is seen cutting a tall palm tree while sitting on it. In the video, the man was seen sitting on the top of the palm tree and then cutting off the top part with a chainsaw.

The tree was so tall that it swayed and bent as the man tried to maintain a balance and clings on it.

As the man successfully chops off the top part of the tree, the tree's trunk starts swaying so fast leading many to assume the man would fall off. However, the man manages to keep the balance as the top part of the tree, including the leaves, fall to the ground.

The video was shared on Twitter by former American basketballer Rex Chapman. "Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?" captioned Chapman while sharing the video on Twitter.



Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?



Oh my god... pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 â Rex Chapmanðð¼ (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

The 34-second clip has been viewed more than 6.7 million times on Twitter. It has garnered more than 25,000 'retweets' along with four thousand comments.

While many expressed shock over the man climbing the wiry tree, others wondered how he finally reached the ground.

I expected this to happen pic.twitter.com/izoweUoruc â Diego (@desco_0) September 25, 2020

Itâs not just the hanging on, the guy was holding a running chainsaw too!!! ð± â DownUnda2008 ð¦ð¨ ð¤·ââï¸ (@fivefootsynapse) September 25, 2020

This is what happens when they close @Disneyland for a few months - self service amusement park rides! â Dave (@evldave) September 25, 2020