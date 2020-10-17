Unbelievable! Deepika Padukone, Jaqueline Fernandes' pics on MGNREGA job cards

If photos on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh are to be believed then Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes are working as MGNREGA labourers in the state's Khargone district. They have even been paid for June and July. More than 10 such cards have been used in the Peeparkheda Naka village in Jhirnia panchayat where the pictures of the actual beneficiaries were replaced with Bollywood celebrities and lakhs have been withdrawn using such cards. Job cards of male beneficiaries too have photos of Deepika and Jacqueline.

A Times of India report quoted the Khargone district collector Anugraha P as saying, "The job cards will be checked and necessary action". She added that the zilla panchayat CEO has been directed to probe this matter urgently.

The zilla panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal told the daily that they have sent a team to Peeparkheda Naka to investigate this matter. According to Benal, they have received information about 11 job cards featuring photos of Bollywood actresses on the portal. He added these beneficiaries were depicted as working in constructing ponds and canal repair under MGNREGA job activities.

Monu Dubey aka Manoj Shivshankar, whose job card also features Deepika's photo, says that Rs 30,000 were withdrawn in his name every month, even though he has not worked a single day. Sonu is another victim of this fraud as Jacqueline's photo was used to swindle money using his job card.

Jacqueline's photograph was found against online NREGA job cards issued to Padam and Umrao. Both of them have hard copies of their original NREGA cards with their own photos and use them to get work under MGNREGA.

Jhirnia janpad panchayat CEO Mahendra Kumar Srivastava was quoted as saying that the beneficiaries have substantiated the fact that they received wages on Friday. When asked how these cards carry photographs of actors, Srivastava said, "It will be clear after investigation."

