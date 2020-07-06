Mohali boy spends Rs 2 lakh from grandfather's bank account on PUBG Mobile

A 15-year-old boy in Punjab's Mohali has allegedly spent over Rs 2 lakh from his grandfather's bank account on the online game PUBG Mobile.



The boy from Mohali had started playing PUBG in January, according to The Tribune. The boy was trained by one of his seniors at school to make online payments from bank accounts and gain better stats and equipment in the game. The boy had created the Paytm account in his grandfather's name using his grandfather's documents and had also linked his bank account to it. This enabled him to make transactions directly from his grandfather's account.



The boy's uncle told the daily that the boy had been regularly taking out money in small denominations for PUBG Mobile. Initially, the family didn't pay much attention to it as the amounts were small. It was only after the arrival of his grandfather's bank statement the family realised that the boy had spent Rs 2 lakh on PUBG Mobile. The boy's uncle said that the boy had been making payments to his senior who would then buy Unknown Cash (UC) for him. Unknown Cash is an in-game currency that is used for purchasing items in PUBG, real money can be converted into UC. It was also discovered that the boy had bought a new SIM card just to play the game.



The boy's family has lodged a complaint to Mohali SSP against the senior who would lure the boy into making the transactions.

