Mumbai rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in city, suburban areas; BMC issues red alert

Schools and colleges have been shut across Mumbai and adjoining areas as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the region. However, private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather also said Mumbai would witness intermittent rainfall during the Thursday afternoon. The weather forecasting agency said Mumbai had witnessed 69 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours. Mumbai's civic body has asked the city residents to avoid venturing into the sea or waterlogged areas. Besides, the municipal corporation has also kept a disaster management team on standby. Mumbai has recorded 2,366 mm of rainfall this year, which is 26 per cent more than the average rainfall (1,800 mm) it witnesses every year.





In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain â ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019