Mumbai Rains: Maruti Suzuki initiates emergency services, hastens insurance claims

Life in Mumbai is in turmoil as the city is faced with its heaviest rainfall in a decade. Several areas of the city are flooded and roads have been closed due to water-logging after severe rains in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has initiated several steps to help its customers in the city prevent damage to their cars and deal with car problems that might arise due to the incessant Mumbai rains.

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest automobile manufacturer in India, has sent 3.5 lakh text messages to its customers in Mumbai, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company has also assigned area-wise service managers to help customers in distress. The mobile numbers of service managers have been shared with the customers in their respective areas, so that the customers can reach them right away for any assistance.

ALSO READ:Mumbai Rains Updates: Multiple trains cancelled, rescheduled or terminated; check list

Maruti Suzuki has brought insurance firms in loop for faster settlement of insurance claims, the company further stated. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with vehicle towing agencies in Mumbai to provide seamless round-the-clock services. Inventory of spare parts have been strengthened to prevent any shortage in the times of emergency and offer prompt service.

Conditions are dire in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra due to continuous rains. Twenty-two people died in a wall collapse incident in Mumbai, paralysed by incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day, as many parts of the financial capital remained waterlogged, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Fourteen people died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday, officials said.

ALSO READ:Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, GoAir, other airlines waive reschedule, cancellation fee

Meanwhile, several domestic airlines, namely IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and Air India, have started offering waiver on cancellation fee to passengers travelling to and from Mumbai. Flight services at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai have suspended after a SpiceJet's Jaipur flight skidded at main runway of Mumbai's due to heavy rains. They are expected to be resumed by Thursday.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)