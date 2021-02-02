'Off for a while': Elon Musk announces break from Twitter

Elon Musk announced a break from Twitter for a while as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO informed by tweeting: "Off Twitter for a while" on Tuesday. However, Musk, who recently emerged as the world's richest person, did not mention the reason for leaving Twitter, nor did he mention when he would rejoin the microblogging site.

Musk had put out a similar tweet in the past. Last year in June, he wrote the same words, and after returning back to Twitter, the first thing he posted was "Amazon should be broken up".





Before taking a break from Twitter, Musk announced the progress at Tesla's European manufacturing plant, Giga Berlin. He also announced that SpaceX, his space startup, will launch its first all-civilian orbital spaceflight in late 2021. The mission will be called Inspiration4 which will launch from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The Inspiration4 crew will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft, orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity, and other forms of stress testing. They will go through emergency preparedness training, spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises, as well as partial and full mission simulations," SpaceX founder informed.

