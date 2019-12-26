Railways RRC Recruitment: 2,562 posts open, Class 10 pass eligible; check out details

The Railways Recruitment Cell has invited candidates to apply online for the post of apprentice in the Indian Railways. These applications are available on rrccr.com. These vacancies are available in various divisions such as Carriage & Wagon Depot, Diesel Loco Shed, Electric Loco Shed of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur clusters of Central Railways.

Important dates

The process of application has already begun on December 23,2019, and will end by January 22,2020 at 5 pm.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have at least scored 50% in his Class 10 exams. Candidates ranging between 15-24 years can apply for this opening. Age will be calculated as on January 1,2020. For candidates belonging to the SC or ST communities, age requirement has been relaxed for up to 5 years whereas, for the OBC candidates, this relaxation is up to 3 years. The age limit has been relaxed for up to 10 years for ex-servicemen.

Process of application

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: On the website, click on the click here to apply online option under the engagement of apprentices category.

Step 3: Log in using the registered ID and password. If you are not a registered user, then you would have to register first.

Step 4: Fill in the form, make payment and take a printout of the form for future use.

The recruitment fee charged is Rs.100.

Exams or interviews for this opening

No exams or interviews will be conducted to hire for this opening whatsoever. The candidates will be selected and shortlisted on the basis of their marks in the Class 10 exams and the ITI (Industrial Training Institute) course in the concerned field. Apart from this, a medical test will be conducted to decide whether the candidate is physically fit or not.

