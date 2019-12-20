DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: 1817 vacancies notified with pay scale up to Rs 56,900

The Defence Research and Development Organization has released the notification for the recruitment of more than 1800 vacancies for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff. Those seeking defence jobs in central government can apply for the position online through the DRDO's official website www.drdo.gov.in. The application portal will remain open from 23 December to 23 January 2020.

DRDO Vacancy Details:

The government's military's research and development centre has announced a total of 1817 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 23 January 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a 10th class certificate or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Those awaiting results of their final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

Age Limit:

Candidate must be between 18 and 25 Years of age.

7th Central Pay Commission pay scale:

Selected candidates will be offered, as per 7th Pay Commission's Level-1, up to Rs 56,900 and allowances as admissible under Government of India's rule.

