India Republic Day Google Doodle: Country's colourful heritage comes alive in doodle

Google shared a vibrant doodle on India's 72nd Republic Day celebrating the country's vibrant heritage. The latest Google doodle shows old buildings in the background in hues of saffron and people in green in the front. Google has been written in shades of tricolor in this doodle.

Google wrote in its note, "Today's doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar honours the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country's full transaction to a sovereign republic."

When asked about what inspired the Doodle on Republic Day, Fondekar said that he "drew inspiration from the people of India- the culture, traditions, history and architecture." He added that he hopes people will take away the message of unity in diversity from the Google artwork.

The doodle portrays people from across religious and cultural backgrounds, underlining India's diversity. This Republic day special doodle by Google also portrays several occupations like young students, dancers, filmmakers, musicians, drum players, cricketer swinging his willow, folk farmers and teachers.

The note by Google further read, "While Republic Day only dates back to 1949, many elements of the subcontinent's culture have been evolving for centuries. With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the Doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India's rich heritage."

Republic Day is celebrated every year since January 26, 1950 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Google has a tradition of marking significant and historic events through its iconic doodles.

Also read: Republic Day Parade 2021 Live: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs; tractor rally enters Delhi from Tikri

Also read: Republic Day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook statuses, images, quotes to celebrate this important day