Rishi Kapoor death: Actor was working on film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away due to cancer at the age of 67, was shooting for the film titled 'Sharmaji Namkeen' with actress Juhi Chawla. The shooting of this film began in January this year in Delhi. The actor had begun shooting for the film in Delhi when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had to go to Sloan Kettering Hospital in the US for treatment. The film is yet to complete its schedule and is yet to complete its post production work, according to Juhi Chawla.





This film was special as it marked the reunion of Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor after almost a decade as the both were last seen sharing screen in the 2009 film Luck by Chance. The duo have starred in numerous films including Bol Radha Bol (1992), Rishta To Ho Aisa (1992), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994), Saajan Ka Ghar (1994) and Eena Meena Deega (1994) and Daraar (1996). He was last seen in the Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer thriller film The Body in 2019.

Recently, the legendary actor had talked about young actors at length and said that the craft of acting should be a top priority and not looks. Kapoor said in an interview with the news agency IANS,"These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don't have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character."

Also read: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Also read: Rishi Kapoor death: Actor appealed for peace amid coronavirus in his last tweet