Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at Howdy! Modi event; trolled for his 'India' Gandhi tweet

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has received a lot of criticism for his tweet on PM Modi's Howdy, Modi! event. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, on Monday, posted a picture of former Prime Ministers of India -- Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi along with the caption, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity".


Tharoor post was a dig at PM Modi's mega event in Houston, US on September 20 where the PM addressed over 50,000 American-Indians at the NRG stadium.

His tweet has been retweeted for over 1,500 times and liked by over 11,000 tweeple in last 17 hours. However, the tweet has also invited a lot of trolling and backlash against Tharoor.

Tharoor, known for his impeccable language had a typo in the tweet. Although typos are part and parcel of the microblogging site, Tharoor's tweet mentioned Indira Gandhi as India Gandhi and received a lot of backlash. This gaffe later became a trending hashtag on the platform as #IndiaGandhi:

Moreover, the picture in his tweet drew a political debate as the photo was not clicked in the US but in Soviet Union (Magnitogorsk) in 1955.  However, the minister stood his ground and said, "I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad...".

