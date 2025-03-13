1 BHK in Mumbai or house in US? Internet answers Redditor's dilemma

For many aspiring homeowners in Mumbai, buying a house is more than just a financial investment—it’s a test of patience, perseverance, and, in some cases, survival. A recent Reddit post from a user house-hunting in Andheri West highlights the harsh realities of Mumbai’s property market, where exorbitant prices, legal risks, and redevelopment uncertainties make homeownership an uphill battle.

The Redditor goes on to weigh his options -- a one BHK in Mumbai or a big house in the US?

According to the Redditor, most 1BHK apartments in Andheri West are priced around ₹1.8 crore ($216,000). However, a staggering 95% of these properties are slated for redevelopment, meaning buyers risk purchasing homes that might be torn down in the coming years. Adding to the stress, the user claims to have narrowly escaped falling victim to title fraud—a major concern in India’s real estate sector, where unclear property titles and legal disputes can turn an investment into a nightmare.

"The whole experience was depressing and demotivating," the user wrote, echoing the frustration of many first-time buyers in Mumbai.

For the same price, the user points out, they could buy a spacious home in a smaller US city. However, while the upfront cost may be similar, long-term expenses in the US—such as property taxes and high maintenance costs—pose a different financial challenge.

"The only issue is that though the initial cost is the same, property taxes and general maintenance are supremely expensive," the user noted. This dilemma is especially tough for those without a stable income abroad, as job insecurity in the US can quickly deplete savings despite a higher quality of life.

Given these challenges, the Redditor questions whether renting is the better option in Mumbai.

"Does it make sense to rent forever? At least if things don’t work out, you can get up and leave, and the risk is quite low," they ask.

The sentiment reflects a growing trend in Indian metros where rising property prices, uncertain returns, and liquidity concerns are making long-term renting a more attractive alternative.

The post resonated with many co-Redditors saying a tier 1 or 2 city may offer a better experience and living condition than Mumbai. "Tier 2 and 3 cities are significantly better and more livable than tier 1. You should consider them as options. You can build your own house in this budget in a secured campus society in suburban areas in a tier 2/3 city. You get all the necessary services and facilities you want at a fraction of tier 1 cost," a user said.

"Unless you are stuck in a job in Mumbai, why are you house hunting there? Go to Singapore, a shoebox apartment of 550 sqft super built up area will fetch you 5 crore rupees. Similarly, go to Hong Kong, London or NYC and find the rates," said another user.

While homeownership remains a long-term financial goal for many Indians, Mumbai’s housing challenges are pushing more people toward renting as a viable long-term solution.

