12 Cheetahs from South Africa to land at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

Five female cheetahs and seven male cheetahs from South Africa will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday, five months after eight big cats were brought from Namibia. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the cheetahs will be released into their quarantine enclosures.
"In Kuno National Park today, the number of Cheetahs is going to increase. I thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart, it is his vision. 12 Cheetahs will be rehabilitated to Kuno & total number will become 20," Chouhan said.
On Friday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav that the cheetahs had begun their journey. “Get ready to welcome them," he wrote.
An Air force C-17 aircraft has taken off from South Africa carrying the big cats and will reach the Gwalior airbase around 10.30 am today. After customs and other clearances, they will be transported to Kuno National Park at around 11 am in M-17 choppers. India and South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2022. This is for the time that cheetahs from South Africa to India as part of the government's initiative to expand the cheetah meta-population and to reintroduce the mammals in the country.
