scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'188-year-old man' rescued in Bengaluru? Here's the truth behind the viral video

Feedback

'188-year-old man' rescued in Bengaluru? Here's the truth behind the viral video

The 24-second video shows two men helping an elderly man with a white beard who is hunched over and using a walking stick. While the video went viral, the remarkable claim about the man's age was met with skepticism from fact-checkers and social media platforms.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The 24-second video shows two men helping an elderly man with a white beard who is hunched over and using a walking stick. The 24-second video shows two men helping an elderly man with a white beard who is hunched over and using a walking stick.

A video claiming to show a "188-year-old man" being rescued from a cave near Bengaluru has gone viral, gathering over 34 million views on X. The footage, shared by the account 'Concerned Citizen,' sparked widespread debate and curiosity. The caption read: "This Indian man has just been found in a cave. It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane."

The 24-second video shows two men helping an elderly man with a white beard who is hunched over and using a walking stick. While the video went viral, the remarkable claim about the man's age was met with skepticism from fact-checkers and social media platforms.

Several reports clarified that the man in the video is Siyaram Baba, a Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh. Instead of being 188 years old, he is around 110 years old. X also added a disclaimer below the original post, stating: "Misinformation! The elderly man is a Hindu Saint named 'Siyaram Baba' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India. According to reports, he is about 110 years old."

Data verification group D-Intent Data confirmed the findings. They labeled the video and the age claim as misleading. In a post on X, they stated, "ANALYSIS: Misleading. FACT: A video showing people helping an elderly man claims he is a 188-year-old Indian found in a cave. This is not true. The elderly man is a saint named 'Siyaram Baba,' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India."

The platform's fact-checking note also cited a July 2024 article from Navbharat Times, which confirmed that the man's true identity is Siyaram Baba, and stated he was 109 years old at the time. Siyaram Baba is a respected saint in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Although the video went viral, it has been established that the claim of a "188-year-old man" is false. Experts have warned that social media influencers are increasingly sharing videos with exaggerated and unverified claims to attract attention. D-Intent Data advised users, stating, “Influencers are posting videos with made-up claims to gain visibility on social media.”

Published on: Oct 05, 2024, 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement