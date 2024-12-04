'20% threats and 80% job applications': This Gen Z entrepreneur's defense of 84-hour workweek policy has sparked a fiery debate

Daksh Gupta, the 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO of the AI start-up Greptile, has found himself at the centre of a storm over his endorsement of an 84-hour workweek policy. Despite mounting criticism, Gupta has staunchly defended his stance, likening his company’s high-pressure culture to the intensity of a “rocket launch.”

In an interview with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, Gupta emphasised his belief in relentless effort as a key to success. “When two intelligent groups tackle the same problem, the one that works harder—and gets luckier—wins. While luck is beyond control, effort isn’t,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Gupta’s post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral, detailing Greptile’s demanding work culture. “Our workdays begin at 9am and often stretch beyond 11pm, including Saturdays and sometimes Sundays. It’s a high-stress environment with zero tolerance for mediocrity,” the post read.

now that this is on the front page of reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow up



- to everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs esp outside the US, i feel for you, and i’m sorry this struck a nerve. the people… pic.twitter.com/RzAM75DiG2 — Daksh Gupta (@dakshgup) November 10, 2024

The backlash was swift, with many criticising the policy as exploitative. Gupta, however, maintained that such an environment isn’t meant for everyone and acknowledged that other companies thrive with more balanced approaches. “I’m not against work-life balance. In fact, I actively recommend it—to our competitors,” he remarked with characteristic sharpness.

Gupta also revealed that his unfiltered views have attracted both fervent criticism and unexpected admiration. “My inbox is 20 per cent threats and 80 per cent job applications,” he quipped, adding that he’s even received death threats over his comments.

Educated in Delhi and a former Amazon employee in the US, Gupta dismissed claims that his work ethic stems from cultural norms. “I work this way because I’m San Franciscan, not because I’m Indian,” he said, doubling down on his unapologetic commitment to his company’s vision.

While Gupta’s approach has polarised opinions, it underscores the broader debate around work culture in the tech industry, where success often comes at the cost of gruelling schedules. For Gupta, the philosophy is simple: “Effort is the one variable you can control in the pursuit of greatness.”