21-year-old opposes to outsider visiting colony; stabbed to death in Delhi's Tigri Extension

A 21-year-old man in Delhi was stabbed to death by two men after he opposed an outsider visiting his colony in Tigri Extension. The victim, identified as Satish Kumar, was stabbed late Tuesday night. He was then rushed to Bartra hospital where he was declared dead.

The police has arrested one accused, named Vivek (19). He was arrested from Sangam Vihar on Wednesday and confessed to his role in the incident during interrogation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on the statement of a witness, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to an eye witness, the incident happened at 10:30 pm on Tuesday. At that time, the eye witness was buying milk from a nearby shop, he saw Satish having an argument with Piyush, another accused. When he tried to intervene, Piyush called Vivek, and then both of them stabbed Satish.

Vivek told police during questioning that his acquaintance Piyush used to visit him often but Satish objected to his presence in the colony. Due to this, they both developed a rivalry.

Thereafter, Piyush brought a knife in the evening and gave it to Vivek. When Piyush saw Satish wandering in the street, he started arguing with him and called Vivek to come with the knife. The duo stabbed him and fled from the area, the officer said.

While Vivek is a school dropout, police said that his accomplice Piyush was arrested last year in connection with a case of stabbing wherein the victim managed to survive.

(With PTI inputs)