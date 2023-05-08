scorecardresearch
22 people dead after boat capsizes in Malappuram; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families  

As per the local police, the incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday evening in the Tanur area of the district but the cause of this incident is, however, not known as of now. 

More people are likely to be trapped and rescue efforts are currently underway. More people are likely to be trapped and rescue efforts are currently underway.

Around 22 people drowned after a tourist boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram. While 22 people have lost their lives, 7 people are in critical condition, India Today reported citing Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. He further said that most of the deceased were children who came for a ride amid school vacations.

As per the local police, this incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday evening in the Tanur area of the district but the cause of this incident is, however, not known as of now. Those rescued have been admitted to private and government hospitals nearby.

More people are likely to be trapped and rescue efforts are currently underway. Fire services personnel, officials from revenue and health departments, voluntary workers, and locals are also involved in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for families of those dead. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other hand, directed the Malappuram District Administration to conduct a coordinated emergency rescue operation. Vijayan tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident of Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by cabinet ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends”.

The rescue operations are being jointly coordinated by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

Published on: May 08, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
