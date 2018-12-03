2.0 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film makes a mark in US; earns Rs 24 crore in 4 days

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has created history by raking in Rs 400 crore in just four days of its release on Thursday last week. The film had a thunderous start at home and also made a mark at the global level, edging past Hollywood movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 550 crore, 2.0 is the costliest Indian movie ever made. Riding on the massive popularity of Thalaivar and Akshay Kumar, the film has broken all records across major international markets, including the United States, the UK, and Australia.

According to film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh, 2.0's total earning across the US and the UK has crossed over Rs 24.55 crore and Rs 4.54 crore, respectively. The film's business in Australia stood at Rs 4.87 crore in the first weekend, while it crossed over Rs 87 lakh in New Zealand and Fiji, collectively.

Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, 2.0 is 12th Indian film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in 2018 after Bollywood blockbusters like Padmaavat, Sanju, Gold, BadhaaiHo, among others.

Also read: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie overtakes Fantastic Beasts

Film analysts say the real test for 2.0 will begin during the weekend. "...It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Mon to Thu - the weekdays - are crucial," said Adarsh.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film has collected over Rs 33.69 crore, surpassing Telugu film Rangasthalam. However, 2.0 is still behind two highest grossers of 2013, including Baahubali and Baahubali 2, and Rajinikanth's previous film Kabali.

In just two days of its release, 2.0 had become the quickest film to sell 3 million tickets on BookMyShow. The Hindi version of the movie contributed 30 per cent of the total bookings.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 is the sequel to 2010's Enthiran (Robot). Rajinikanth plays the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti in this movie. In 2.0, Chitti is brought back to life by Dr Vaseegaran to fight Pakshirajan, played by Akshay Kumar. 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson.