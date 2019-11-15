30 years of Tendulkar: Brand Sachin continues to rule even after retirement

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tag line in the Boost commercial, "Boost is the secret of my energy!" can hardly be forgotten by his fans. So much so that every six hit by the batsman and every century scored would go on to be associated with that quip for years. For anyone watching that advertisement it indeed looked like Boost was the secret of his energy. So, it is only natural that brands tried to recreate something as memorable as that tag line for years.

Sachin Tendulkar, who stepped into international cricket 30 years ago on this day, has broken many records in his illustrious career. His trajectory as a brand endorser is a close second to his cricketing stint. Even after his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 16, 2013, the growth of 'Brand Sachin' has continued to take everyone by surprise.

The former cricketer signed his first commercial in the year 1989 at the age of 16. In an interview to The Economic Times, Tendulkar told the daily that he signed the Band-Aid commercial when he was a minor. He said that the company approached his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, following which his family discussed the offer collectively at length.

From his first ad to commanding Rs 40 crore worth of endorsements five years after his retirement, brand Sachin is a force to reckon with. According to GroupM ESP Properties' Sporting Nation in the Making VI, Sachin Tendulkar was the third highest grossing sportsman in 2018. He was just behind Virat Kohli (Rs 200 crore) and MS Dhoni (Rs 100 crore) - all male cricketers who command an exceptionally large fan base. The highest-grossing non-cricketer to make it to the list was badminton star PV Sindhu.

Sachin Tendulkar was the brand ambassador of 10 brands last year - UNICEF, BMW, Luminous, Smartron, GM Pens, Aster Pharmacy, DBS Bank, Sony Ten, Smash and Quaker.

The brand might have lost some of its sheen from its heydays, but it still continues to rule the endorsement space. Sachin Tendulkar used to command Rs 6-7 crore per endorsement during the peak of his career. According to a sports report published by GroupM and SportzPower, his endorsements dropped from Rs 120 crore in 2013 to Rs 75 crore in 2014.

Tendulkar's name on the list of highest endorsers in 2018 is interesting considering a lot of young players debuted in the endorsement space last year. Some of the younger players to have debuted in the endorsement space last year were Bhuwaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Not only in terms of endorsement, Sachin Tendulkar was also one of the top ten athletes to drive conversations on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Experts believe that as years pass the brands that Tendulkar endorses will also undergo a change with a focus on more mature products. Nevertheless, brand Sachin is likely to continue its strong run for years to come.

