4 dead, 3 injured after oil tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

At least four people have died and three people have been injured after a petrol tanker caught fire following an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday at around 12 pm.

The accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, PTI reported quoting an official.

The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, the official said.

According to the report, four motorists on the road below sustained injuries -- of these, three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. The fire at the scene has been extinguished.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Four people died and three were injured when an oil tanker caught fire after it met with an accident on the Lonavala overbridge on the Mumbai-Pune expressway pic.twitter.com/lKyhNORm97 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

The accident resulted in the disruption of traffic movement. As per the Pune Rural police, traffic movement on the expressway has been disrupted with only one side of the highway being in use, reported ANI.This comes a day after one woman died and nine people were injured after a truck collided with a van on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway. A group of women and children were reportedly travelling from Fatehpur to Sikar for an engagement ceremony in the van when the accident took place.

In the accident, one woman died while nine people, including women and children, were injured. They were admitted to the sub-district hospital of Fatehpur.

(With PTI inputs)

